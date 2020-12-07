Godzilla Vs. Kong Fans Angry That They Didn’t Get A Trailer Yesterday

The MonsterVerse’s future is looking slightly more certain than it did this time last week after Warner Bros. revealed that their entire slate of movies will debut on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. One of the many implications of the potentially game-changing decision is that box office takings are not going to be anywhere near what the studio were initially projecting, which could ultimately benefit Godzilla vs. Kong in the long run.

After King of the Monsters turned out to be a commercial disappointment compared to Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, both of which raked in over half a billion dollars each, if Adam Wingard’s clash of the iconic titans had failed to perform, then it could have hammered the final nail into the coffin of the shared universe, especially with extensive reshoots pushing the budget up to at least $200 million.

Godzilla vs. Kong wrapped shooting 20 months ago and we’ve yet to see even a teaser, never mind a full-length trailer. Following last week’s bombshell announcement, though, fans were fully expecting the CCXP convention to debut the first official footage, especially when Warner Bros. held a six-hour panel. Obviously, that didn’t happen and based on the reactions that you can check out below, folks weren’t best pleased that all they got was a GIF.

Every single one of us once the event is over and there’s no sign of a trailer #GodzillavsKong pic.twitter.com/OXwcQIxFsn — Edward (@EduardoXZZP) December 6, 2020

I am actually okay with what we have. Be at least glad that we have at least some good footage of the upcoming film. And i can't wait to see it….plus i can watch this all day while we wait. :3#GodzillavsKong #Godzilla #Kong#Monsterverse pic.twitter.com/5sDZHFoCpu — William (@wsepulved32) December 7, 2020

What the hell!! was the point in showing a 3 second snippet of #GodzillavsKong only to then not show the trailer at #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/xsXezNgqml — King Brandis (@DaxBrandis) December 7, 2020

The epic monster mash is scheduled for release next May, having been pushed back several times already, and with less than six months to go, you’d expect WB to have at least set the marketing campaign in motion by now. In any case, it surely can’t be long until we see a trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, and hopefully it delivers on the undoubted potential of the premise after we’ve waited for what feels like forever to witness it.