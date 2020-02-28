Godzilla Vs. Kong Scores Strong Test Screening After Heavy Reshoots

It appears that things may finally be looking up for the highly-anticipated showdown between two of cinema’s most iconic monsters in Godzilla Vs. Kong. The latest installment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse has suffered a couple of major setbacks, with the original March release date delayed by eight months following reports that the studio weren’t happy with what director Adam Wingard had put together. This led to some pretty extensive reshoots, which have no doubt sent the budget skyrocketing given the amount of expensive CGI needed to bring the title characters to life, leading many to speculate that the MonsterVerse was already on the brink of collapse.

The franchise got off to a good start with Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla and Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ prequel Kong: Skull Island, both of which scored solid reviews and earned over $500 million each at the box office. However, the wheels started to fall off a little bit with Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla follow-up King of the Monsters, which failed to live up to the expectations set by the stunning first trailer, with fans wondering how a movie that featured so many iconic kaiju could turn out to be so dull. It didn’t help that the sequel under-performed commercially, too, which only added extra pressure to Wingard and his team. If Godzilla Vs. Kong disappoints, then the MonsterVerse could be beyond saving.

With the reshoots now completed though, an early test screening for the new and improved version was held yesterday and the buzz surrounding it seems to be pretty positive. Wingard took to social media afterwards to post an image of the two titans from their classic 1962 brawl and the accompanying caption certainly makes it sound as though things are going pretty well, with the director teasing: “Yesterday was a great day for these two fellas!”

Godzilla Vs. Kong marks a pivotal moment for the MonsterVerse, one that could make or break the entire interconnected universe, so hopefully the reshoots have managed to fix whatever issues the studio had with the project, and the epic monster mash will manage to live up to the hype.