New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Toy Reveals Sam’s Captain America Suit

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier got off to a decent start last week. The four-episode series began by showing us where its titular characters are after Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson feels he cannot live up to Steve Rogers’ iconic status and is struggling to get a small business loan, while Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes is undergoing therapy to cope with the guilt of his brainwashed past.

As the episode wrapped up we got our first look at the next Captain America: new character John Walker (as played by Wyatt Russell). Over the next three episodes we’ll presumably see Wilson and Barnes team up against Walker, who I’m guessing will have certain psychological issues that make him a less than ideal paragon of justice. But, by the end of the show, it seems guaranteed that Wilson will officially take up Rogers’ mantle.

An international merchandising listing by Disney on the Tmall site revealed some upcoming MCU action figures, one of which was a fully Captain America’d Falcon. Check it out:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Action Figure Showcases Falcon's Captain America Look

The costume looks fairly similar to the original comics arc in which Falcon became Captain America, though the design of the white wings is extremely cool-looking. My bet is that we won’t see this reworked suit until the closing moments of the final episode, which may begin to lay the ground for him to lead an Avengers team at some point in the future.

In the meantime, it’ll be fun to watch Wilson realize that Rogers was right and that he’s got what it takes to wield the shield. We’ve already seen glimpses of him practicing with it in the teaser trailers, so here’s hoping it’ll be back in his hands very soon.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is released each Friday on Disney+.