Early Comic Designs For Falcon’s Captain America Suit Revealed

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will inevitably end with Sam Wilson taking up the mantle of Captain America, as handed down to him by Steve Rogers in the finale of Avengers: Endgame. It looks like Sam’s going to have a bumpy ride along the way though, having to contend with the US Government preferring John Walker/US Agent take over the role instead. And then there’s got to be some lingering resentment from Bucky that Steve passed over his oldest friend.

Either way, we can guarantee that Marvel Studios have locked down their design for Sam Wilson’s Captain America outfit, which will presumably be unveiled in the final episodes of the show. But now we have a hint as to what it might look like, as comic book writer Rick Remender has released some early images of Carlos Pacheco’s take on a Sam Wilson Captain America.

These Early Designs May Show How The Falcon Will Look As Captain America 1 of 3

Personally, I think there’s a decent chance that the MCU Sam Wilson will indeed don a costume that looks fairly similar to this. Given how experienced he is with his flight suit, it seems like a shame to ground him and force him to wear something that’s an exact copy of Steve Rogers, so this design makes a lot of sense. However, we’ve already seen in the teaser trailer that he’s practicing with the shield, so any design is going to have to incorporate that.

All this is exciting stuff for MCU fans, though it’s somewhat tempered by the fact that we face a longer wait than anticipated to see it. Coronavirus has shut down all Marvel Studios projects currently being shot, with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier no exception. The show was originally planned to air in August 2020 and though it could theoretically still hit that date, I think it’s likely it’ll be pushed back a few months.