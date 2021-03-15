Benedict Cumberbatch Says Sherlock Could Return As A Movie

It’s now been four years since Sherlock season 4 aired and brought the hit detective show to an open conclusion. Given the then-burgeoning Marvel career of its star, the creators announced they were placing it on hiatus, with the option being there to revive it in a few years. That option is still there, of course, but it sounds like it won’t happen for a while yet. And, according to Benedict Cumberbatch, if Sherlock does have a future, it could be as a one-off film instead of another season.

Cumberbatch spoke to Collider to promote his latest movie, spy thriller The Courier, and was asked the big question about whether the hit series could return. He admitted that he’s incredibly busy right now, as is his co-star – and fellow MCU cast member – Martin Freeman, but he did say that maybe aiming for a movie or a single feature-length episode might be smarter than banking on a batch of multiple outings.

“I’m the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don’t know. And I’m the worst person to ask because my slate’s pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script’s right. And I say ‘the script,’ maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now.”

Sherlock Season 4 Gallery 1 of 43

Click to skip



















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Rather than a theatrical release, Cumberbatch is presumably suggesting that another standalone special could be a good idea. When season 4 took longer to happen than expected, 2016’s “The Abominable Bride” – a unique episode that returned Holmes and Watson to their Victorian factory settings – was produced instead. So, maybe a similar one-off reunion could happen in a few years. Bosses Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have said that they’re tempted to do a “Sherlock in WW2″ plot, after all.

Cumberbatch’s comments are much the same as the updates we’ve got from everyone involved with the series since season 4. No one’s committing to anything, but the potential definitely exists for more if and when the schedules align. In the meantime, the British actor can be seen in The Courier, out in the US this March 19th, while he’s currently shooting Doctor Strange 2 for Marvel, which releases next March.