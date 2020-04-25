Benedict Cumberbatch’s Frankenstein Stage Play Will Stream For Free

Back in 2011, the National Theatre’s Frankenstein was the hottest thing in London’s West End. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle, it starred Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller as Victor Frankenstein and his monstrous creation, with the actors switching the roles for each performance. Fans of either Boyle or the two leads may be excited to know then that both versions of the stage play are streaming for free on YouTube this week.

Exclusively available on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel via the link below, you can catch Frankenstein, with Cumberbatch as the Creature and Miller as the Doctor, this Thursday, April 30th at 7PM UK time. It will then be accessible for the next week before expiring on Thursday, May 7th at 7PM. At the same time the following day, Friday, May 1st, the version with Miller as the Creature and Cumberbatch as the Doctor can be caught. Likewise, that will then remain up on the channel until Friday, May 8th.

Cumberbatch and Miller shared the coveted Olivier Award that year for their dual performances. This isn’t the only iconic role they’ve shared in their careers, either, funnily enough. Starting in 2012, Miller starred in Elementary as Sherlock Holmes, following in Cumberbatch’s footsteps to play the famous detective. Frankenstein also co-stars Naomie Harris (Skyfall) as Elizabeth Lavenza and George Harris (Harry Potter) as Victor’s father.

For more, check out the play’s synopsis below and catch the trailer in the player above:

“Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered Creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic gothic tale.”

Be sure not to miss Frankenstein – either version – when it becomes available to stream for free later this week.