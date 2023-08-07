Although film is a visual medium, some of the best movies are dialogue-driven. While we all love a good action scene, occasionally it’s nice to get wrapped up in a monologue or acting performance, especially when some real on-screen talent combines with excellent, unique, and intriguing writing. Some might say that these kinds of movies are dull, or don’t take full advantage of the storytelling medium of film, but to those people, we suggest they might learn something from sitting back and listening. If you love smart scripts and exposition — or just want to see how good movies come in all shapes and sizes — then read ahead for our guide to the 10 best dialogue-driven movies!

10. Withnail and I

A black comedy that has a famously deadly drinking game attached to it, Withnail and I is the sort of movie that viewers will either adore or absolutely despise. The film chronicles the adventures of two struggling actors living in Camden Town in London — Withnail (Richard E. Grant) and Marwood (Paul McGann) — as they decide to head to Withnail’s eccentric uncle’s country cottage in an attempt to get some inspiration. What follows is a weekend of lies, boozing, and a lot of laughs, as well as some uncomfortable moments between Marwood and Withnail’s uncle, Monty. The film ends on a somewhat bittersweet note, with the two characters being separated thanks to Marwood finally getting a job in the city of Manchester.

9. The Man from Earth

The Man from Earth is the epitome of dialogue-driven, with the majority of it taking place in a single room. This sci-fi movie begins with a professor about to leave his post at a university, only for some of his colleagues to drop by for a surprise leaving party. As the group continues to talk and ask questions about the professor’s future plans, he eventually reveals that he has been alive for over 14,000 years, and moves every decade or so to stop people from getting suspicious about his lack of aging. His speech begins as if it is a kind of thought experiment, but eventually, all pretenses are dropped and he begins giving historical answers to questions from his colleagues, including admitting that he was the inspiration for Jesus. At the end of the film, he pretends it was all a joke, only for the audience to discover he’s actually the father of one of his guests. If it sounds wild, it is, but it’s also as compelling as any thriller.

8. Annie Hall

When you think of Woody Allen films, it’s almost certain that your mind will go to Annie Hall. Starring Allen as basically himself (as always) and Diane Keaton as the titular love interest, the film chronicles the rise and fall of their relationship, while also delving into Allen’s character’s childhood and previous loves, as well as his neurotic behavior and various hangups about love and sex. With plenty of references to American Jewish culture and classic comedians like Groucho Marx, when it was first released in 1977, Annie Hall instantly won acclaim for its unique style and daring approach, launching Allen into superstardom. Funny, sweet, and as emotionally mature as its main character isn’t, this is a must-see for anyone who likes dialogue-driven movies.

7. Glengarry Glen Ross

This film was adapted by David Mamet from his Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name, and he did an excellent job of translating it from stage to screen. The plot follows four real estate salesmen who are told that two of them will soon be fired and is famous for its dialogue (of course) and the high levels of profanity within the film, as well as an incredible cast that includes Al Pacino, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, Jack Lemmon, and Kevin Spacey. Witty writing is brought to life by these powerhouses, and although the film is almost all talking, it doesn’t feel like too much dialogue, drawing viewers in like a Venus fly trap. Delving into themes of masculinity, this cult classic now has mainstream recognition and is a brilliant watch for anyone who wants to learn how to write a speech-heavy script.

6. Before Sunrise

The first in the brilliant Before trilogy (all of which are excellent examples of dialogue-driven movies), Before Sunrise follows two strangers who meet on a train and end up having extensive conversations about everything from the meaning of life to what true love is. Starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as the two love-struck main characters, it follows their day as they wander around Vienna and learn more about each other before they end the evening with a bottle of wine in a park and a deliberation about whether or not they should make love. The movie ends with the pair saying goodbye at a train station, where it’s revealed they don’t share contact information, but they do agree to meet in the same spot in six months’ time. Beautiful and bittersweet, this is a truly great watch.

5. My Dinner with Andre

When film buffs discuss dialogue-heavy movies, My Dinner with Andre is guaranteed to get brought up, and for a very good reason. It’s a truly exceptional movie that breaks all the usual rules of cinema, mostly taking place in one setting and consisting almost entirely of dialogue between two characters. Wally (Wallace Shawn) has agreed to meet his old friend Andre (André Gregory) after avoiding him for several years, and over the course of a long dinner, they discuss a series of philosophical topics. The actors effectively played fictionalized versions of themselves, but the magic between them is anything but imagined. A startling piece of cinema.

4. Clerks

Kevin Smith‘s black-and-white indie hit Clerks has now spawned an entire universe of content, but when it was released in 1994, nobody could have guessed just how popular the dialogue-driven movie would become. The comedy was shot on a shoestring budget and mostly consists of conversations between its eccentric characters as they get through the working day, and achieved critical acclaim upon its release thanks to its smart writing and unique style. The movie is now considered to have had a massive impact on popular and movie culture, and is rightly seen as a true classic.

3. Hunger

Steve McQueen directed this unbelievable historical drama about the 1981 Hunger Strikes by Irish political prisoners in the infamous British-run H-Block, in Northern Ireland. After decades of colonial rule, the Brits were facing a violent resistance force, and as a result, refused to treat political prisoners as such, leading to what was known as the dirty protest and an eventual hunger strike that made global news. Michael Fassbender stars as Bobby Sands, an Irish freedom fighter who was elected as an MP to the British Parliament while in prison, and who eventually died thanks to his commitment to the strike. Nine others also perished in this way thanks to the cruelty of Margaret Thatcher and various other conservatives, and the movie does an excellent job of getting to the heart of a complex scenario. It also includes a stunning 22-minute scene which is basically just dialogue, hence its inclusion on this list.

2. Reservoir Dogs

Once upon a time, Quentin Tarantino made brilliant films instead of lazy pastiches, and Reservoir Dogs is among the best of his early work. With an all-star cast that includes Tim Roth and Steve Buscemi, this movie about a group of diamond thieves who mess up a heist is daring, smart, and compelling, and caused waves upon its release. With snappy dialogue and incredible performances, the 100 minutes zooms by, and a twist ending will leave you floored.

1. 12 Angry Men

A classic in the truest sense of the word, 12 Angry Men was released in 1957 but will still wow most viewers today. The film is about a jury who is trying to decide if a teen committed a murder or not, and as they try to hash out an answer, the audience learns all about their beliefs and values, all while trying to piece together whether or not the supposed murderer deserves to be convicted. We only discover the names of the characters at the end, and before then we’re treated to some of Hollywood’s best-ever dialogue. Henry Fonda is Juror Number 8, initially the only man to vote not guilty. Brilliant and breathtaking.