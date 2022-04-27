Are you looking for the best stoner movies of all time? Check out this list of top 10 stoner movies to find out.

There are three things that most people desire while toking up: good vibes, good snacks, and good laughs. Lucky for you, the following stoner movies is a myriad of films with unique styles, insane stories, and slapstick comedy that will have you dying of laughter.

To be considered one of the top stoner movies, the film must have these characteristics: a cast of seasoned comedians, scenes that will make you laugh until you cry, and of course, weed. The following 10 movies exhibit these traits, making them the best stoner movies of all time.

10. Super Troopers (2001)

Super Troopers tells the story of five Vermont state troopers, led by Captain O’Hagan (Brian Cox) who go head-to-head with the local police department, resulting in a slew of hilarious scenarios. The troopers often goof up and enjoy playing pranks on the poor unsuspecting souls that are unfortunate enough to cross paths with their trouble-making antics.

When budget cuts threaten their jobs, the troopers must work together to solve a case and save their department. The result is an absurd but entertaining plot, incessant shenanigans, and practical jokes galore. If you haven’t seen the Jay Chandraskhar directed Super Troopers, you must watch it right mew (watch the movie to get the joke.)

9. Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Two boneheads, Jesse (Ashton Kutcher) and Chester (Seann William Scott), wake up after a night of partying and walk outside, where Jesse nonchalantly asks: “Dude, where’s my car?”

So begins the wild ride that is Dude, Where’s My Car?, as the stoned duo must embark on an adventure to find their car and retrace their steps from the night before. They’re sidetracked, however, by distractions such as aliens, Chinese food, and “hot babes.”

By the end of this Danny Leiner directed film, Jesse and Chester are not only looking for their car, but saving the world too! The nonsensical Dude, Where’s My Car? has a charm unlike other films, and is a crucial stoner movie.

8. Ripped (2017)

Ripped begins in 1986, where teenage stoners Harris (Russell Peters) and Reeves (Faizon Love) get their hands on some CIA-developed weed. Hoping for the perfect smoke session, the best friends get far more than they bargained for when they wake up and realize they have aged 30 years and have been catapulted into the 21st century.

As middle-aged men, Harris and Reeves must piece together their lives, reunite with an old friend, and undertake a business venture while navigating the complexity of a new age, including smartphones, weed pens, and the outrageous price of gas.

The vibrant plot and masterful pairing of Peters and Love makes Ripped a fun, lively modern day stoner cult classic.

7. Dazed and Confused (1993)

The Richard Linklater directed cult classic Dazed and Confused perfectly captures the 1970s vibe and the restless nature of high schoolers.

Dazed and Confused follows a group of delinquent teenagers celebrating their final day of the school year. With the end-of-year party canceled, the graduating class heads to a swanky pool bar and an impromptu party. Simultaneously, the underclassmen evade the seniors who want to haze them by either spanking them with a paddle or pouring various condiments on them.

Dazed and Confused is a classic coming-of-age movie akin to hanging out with a bunch of rowdy, intoxicated friends, portrayed in the film by the likes of pre-fame stars Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, and Mila Jovovich .

Despite the dated style, the humor in Dazed and Confused is relatable, and the rockin’ soundtrack that features Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, and Black Sabbath adds to that delightful flair that makes this stoner classic so well-loved.

6. Ted (2012)

Directed by Seth McFarlane, Ted stars Mark Wahlberg as John, an immature yet mild mannered slacker whose best friend is Ted (Seth MacFarlane), his talking, foul-mouthed teddy bear. As a kid, John made a wish that coincided with a shooting star, and as a result, his teddy bear came to life.

Years later, Ted is still with John as a constant companion, and John begins to feel the effects of this unusual friendhsip. John’s girlfriend (Mila Kunis) is exasperated by John and Ted’s regular smoking, drinking, and overall hedonistic lifestyle, but John is hesitant to cut ties with Ted. However, they must grow up eventually.

So, does the intervention work? Can John live a life without Ted? Will they have their happily ever after? Watch Ted to find out. Be warned: this rude comedy will have you laughing hysterically and cringing in a good way.

5. Half Baked (1998)

Half Baked tells the story of Thurgood (Dave Chappelle), Scarface (Guillermo Diaz), Brian (Jim Breuer), and Kenny (Harland Williams), best friends who grew up and discovered weed together.

When Kenny is arrested for accidentally killing a diabetic police horse by feeding it what was supposed to be munchie snacks, his pothead friends must accumulate $1 million for the bail. These not-so-smart stoners will do anything to help their friend in need, and so they concoct a series of ridiculous schemes coinciding with typical pothead behavior.

Not only is Half Baked a hoot, but the Tamra Davis directed movie is graced with cameos from such legendary figues as Tommy Chong, Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, and the late Bob Saget.

4. Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle asks the question: what would you do for the perfect burger? In the case of Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn), they would do anything.

After smoking marijuana and seeing a mesmerizing commercial for burger joint White Castle, the two stoners are transfixed on getting their perfect burgers. They set out on a late-night adventure to curb their cravings but get considerably sidetracked with spontaneous surgery, crazy hallucinations, Neil Patrick Harris, and tremendous amounts of weed.

Through all their trials and tribulations, Harold and Kumar refuse to give up on their quest. Do they make it to White Castle? Do they get their perfect burgers? You will have to watch Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and find out.

3. Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Stoner cult classic Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie stars iconic comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong as a pair of stoners who wreak havoc and anarchy wherever they go. After Cheech loses his job, the two potheads head to the welfare office to collect unemployment before being forced back on the streets to find an alternate form of income.

Cheech must deal with unemployment, a disgruntled neighbor, and trying to get with the alluring Donna (Evelyn Guerrero). Meanwhile, Cheech’s cousin Red (also played by Cheech) rolls into town, and he and Chong tear up Hollywood and get into progressively crazier situations.

The dirty humor and inappropriate plot in Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie make for good laughs and good vibes, which is paramount for a quality stoner movie.

2. The Big Lebowski (1998)

Directed by the filmmaking powerhouse The Coen Brothers, The Big Lewbowski stars Jeff Bridges as Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, a slacker who finds himself in a case of mistaken identity with a millionaire (David Huddleston) who has the same name.

When the millionaire Lewbowski’s wife (Tara Reid) is kidnapped, The Dude accepts the job of bringing ransom money to the kidnappers. Along with his buddies – hot headed Vietnam veteran Walter (John Goodman) and mild mannered Donny (Steve Buscemi) – The Dude must navigate a society of influential people and makes many enemies along the way.

The Big Lewbowski has plot twists aplenty and keeps you on your toes. It’s funny, ironic, and utterly enjoyable.

1. Pineapple Express (2008)

The best stoner movies of all time list would not be complete without Pineapple Express.

Dale Denton (Seth Rogen) is perpetually lazy and stoned, and Saul Silver (James Franco) is his drug dealer. After witnessing a murder related to the city’s organized crime, Dale teams up with Saul to evade criminals who are hot on their trail. Together, they panic, pack up their weed and snacks, and embark on the journey of their lives.

In the David Gordon Green directed Pineapple Express there’s male bonding, sexual innuendos, and excessive drug use, along with a hilarious scene of Rogen and Franco getting crazy stoned in a forest. There’s also slapstick comedy, goofy acting, and great comedic chemistry between the two leading actors. These factors, among other things, make Pineapple Express one of the best stoner movies of all time.