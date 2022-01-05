Betty White’s hometown honors her with Betty White day

Betty White has been a staple of the entertainment industry for longer than many of us have been alive. Her charisma, charm, and talent captured people on day one and kept them as long-term fans for eternity. White is a legend, someone who will undeniably be remembered not just in entertainment history, but history in general.

As fans are still gearing up to celebrate White’s 100th birthday in theater and sharing tributes online, her hometown is also finding a special way to honor her and allow fans to have that privilege as well. White may have moved to California when she was a child, but her hometown is actually Oak Park, IL.

TMZ reports that Betty’s day is being made possible by the small business community of Oak Park coming together to offer “Betty White Specials” and unique discounts/offers for customers on the date our favorite golden girl was born.

“For example, Mickey’s Restaurant will be offering a special consisting of a hotdog, fries, and diet coke — one of Betty’s favorite meals, and Turano Bakery is planning to make a giant birthday cake.”

In addition to White’s favorite food, cutouts of the star will line the community, and there will also be a Betty White mural contest — and the winner will get their mural painted downtown.

If you can’t make it to Oak Park this year, it’s reported that the town plans to honor Betty White Day each year, so you can attend the special ceremony and celebrate White for years to come. White’s birth date is Jan. 17, so you can make it a tradition with friends and loved ones — or use the opportunity to meet new ones.

Betty White was an inspiration to many, and we’ve continued to find joy and happiness in her works, quotes, and personality in general. She will live on through her fans for years to come, and we consider ourselves lucky to have looked up to her.