The Big Lebowski And Iron Man Star Jeff Bridges Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Jeff Bridges, who most will probably know from The Big Lebowski, Tron: Legacy, Crazy Heart and countless other films (don’t forget that he was also in Marvel’s Iron Man) has announced tonight that he’s been diagnosed with Lymphoma.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the saddening news, writing:

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Bridges then followed that up with another tweet, expressing his gratitude towards his family and friends, while also encouraging folks to vote in the upcoming US election.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

We probably don’t need to tell you that as far as actors go, Jeff Bridges is basically a legend. Over the course of his career, he’s been nominated for no less than seven acting Academy Awards and won Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2010 for his incredible performance as a country music artist struggling with alcoholism in Scott Cooper’s Crazy Heart.

Beyond that, he’s also scored multiple Golden Globe wins, and nominations at the Emmys, BAFTAs and more. Like we said, Bridges is acting royalty and has even extended his talents to other fields, releasing several musical albums, with the most recent one coming in 2015. And even in his old age, he hasn’t slowed down much.

The 70-year-old actor appeared in 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale and prior to that, had three projects come out in 2017, including Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Not to mention the year before that, in 2016, he gave a terrific performance in Hell or High Water.

To hear of his cancer diagnosis is certainly upsetting, and he didn’t reveal anything else about it aside from what you see in those tweets above, but we wish Jeff Bridges all the best and hope that he can make a quick and smooth recovery.