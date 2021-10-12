Bill Murray Reveals Wes Anderson’s Next Film Is Called Asteroid City

Actor Bill Murray has revealed that the next project from longtime collaborator Wes Anderson will be called Asteroid City, according to ScreenDaily.

The reveal happened at a BFI London Film Festival screening of the pair’s most recent collaboration, The French Dispatch, which is coming to theaters on October 22nd.

Few details as to the plot of Asteroid City have been announced, but the previously revealed cast will include an ensemble alongside Murray, including Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Jason Schwartzman, and Tony Revolori.

In addition, Murray also said they’re currently filming the movie in Spain, “about 45 minutes from Madrid.”

Speaking about Murray’s longtime collaborator Wes Anderson, when asked whether the actor gives a second thought to working with him, Murray said: “There are certain people you don’t take their calls; and there are certain people you just say, ‘OK, yeah’. He’s one of those.”

So far, The French Dispatch has received warm reviews from critics, so hopefully, the project that follows will continue Anderson’s longtime streak of critical acclaim and unique style.

Asteroid City will reportedly be the 10th time Murray has worked with Anderson, a record for both parties when it comes to collaborating with a single actor or director. In terms of Hollywood heaver-hitter Hanks, the new film will mark the first time he has collaborated with Anderson. Other oft-used cast members in Anderson films will return reportedly for the upcoming project, including Owen Wilson, Brody, Swinton, Anjelica Huston, and Willem Dafoe.