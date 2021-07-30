Tom Hanks Has Found His Next Big Movie Role

Tom Hanks has joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s next film, marking the first time the two talented individuals have collaborated.

Wes Anderson is known for making films like The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Moonrise Kingdom. His movies feature a unique style of cinema with eccentric characters and uncanny symmetry. Anderson has frequently collaborated with actors like Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, and Own Wilson. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hanks will join the ranks for Anderson’s next movie, introducing another talented actor to the mix.

It is unclear what part Hanks will play in the new movie, but reports indicate that it is likely a cameo or small part. The currently unannounced movie is expected to start shooting in Span, and Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton are set to appear in the project. Adrian Brody, another actor who has appeared in Anderson’s films, is also set to star.

While it will likely be a few years before fans see Hanks in an Anderson film, they can still see Anderson’s latest movie, The French Dispatch, which releases on October 22. The French Dispatch stars Adrian Brody, Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, and Jeffrey Wright. The film focuses on three separate stories revolving around a foreign French bureau creating its final issue.

Fans can also see Tom Hanks in the upcoming sci-fi adventure Finch on Apple TV+ and Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio, where he will play Geppetto.