Watch: First Bill & Ted Face The Music Clip Features Rufus’ Daughter

Ten days ahead of its release, Orion Pictures has unleashed a new clip from Bill & Ted Face the Music. The long-awaited third chapter in the series finds Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter back in the titular roles. Only this time, they’re a couple of middle-aged fathers still trying to write a song that will change the world.

But when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save mankind, they must bust out the guitar picks and rock on! Along the way, they’ll get help from their daughters, meet a new batch of historical figures and maybe even some iconic musical legends to help bring peace and harmony back to the planet.

The clip in question runs for less than 90 seconds, but it features a connection to the previous films. Kristen Schaal arrives as a visitor from the future named Kelly who just so happens to be the daughter of Rufus, played by the late George Carlin in the first two movies. Carlin passed away in 2008 and so to help fill the void, the filmmakers went with Schaal, who’s a reliable comedic actor.

The footage also features more of Bill and Ted’s daughters, who are a spitting image of their dads both in mannerisms and loyalty. Hopefully, the father/daughter relationships will be a focal point of the story in terms of sharing a love of music.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is behind the camera here and original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon are back to pen the script. The supporting cast, meanwhile, includes Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett and William Sadler, who’s reprising his role as Death from the previous movies.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set for release on demand and in theaters on August 28th.