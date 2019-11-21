First Bill & Ted Face The Music Teaser Begins 9 Month Countdown

2020 will see the return of Alex Winter’s Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Keanu Reeves’ Ted “Theodore” Logan after 19 years, with the pair teaming up for Bill & Ted Face the Music. Although we’ve already had some nice behind-the-scenes photos and casting news for the picture, today saw the release of the first teaser.

It may only represent a short Twitter video, which you can catch below, but still contains an excellent reference for fans of the movie series in setting up the 9 month wait for the film’s premiere. With the caption “Strange things are afoot, 9 months from today,” we see a neon sign that switches from “69, Dudes, Months” to “9 Months,” before an offscreen flash signals the likely return of Bill and Ted’s elevator time machine.

Sure, it’s not much to go on, but the “69, dudes” is a reference to the scene in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure where the pair meet themselves and prove their identity by asking what number they’re thinking of.

In addition, we have some details on what to expect from the plot of Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is being directed by Galaxy Quest‘s Dean Parisot from a script by original franchise writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. The story focuses on a middle-aged Bill and Ted who still haven’t reached their world-changing rock destiny, but are set off on a new adventure by a visitor from the future warning them that only their song can save humanity and the universe.

There’s certainly a lot to be excited about for Bill & Ted Face the Music, including a reappearance by William Sadler as Death, presumably as one of the figures the characters must encounter again on their quest. Other cast members, meanwhile, include Kid Cudi, Jillian Bell, Kristen Schaal, and many others, including a possible cameo by Eddie Van Halen.

With Bill & Ted Face the Music arriving in theaters on August 21st, 2020, we expect there’ll be a proper trailer early next year, but suffice it to say we’re pretty excited to reunite with the Wyld Stallyns once again.