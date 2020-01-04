Bill & Ted Join Face The Music With Their Daughters In New Photo

Two of our favorite time travelers are set to return in this year’s Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment of the franchise, following its predecessors Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991).

One of the new additions to the upcoming 2020 film is the inclusion of the main characters’ daughters and today, we’ve got a newly-released image which showcases Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Logan meeting up with none other than their own flesh and blood.

The groovin’ and movin’ family has expanded and Bill and Ted’s daughters plan on aiding them in their latest venture through time and space. From their humble beginnings in that cramped, stuffy garage, the two buds have been through a lot. They have plenty of tales to tell and songs to sing, but the world needs them once again.

You see, a messenger from the future shows up and informs the two jammin’ heroes that their music has to be used to save humanity. Prompted by the news of this responsibility, Bill and Ted set out to save the world and fulfill a prophecy.

As they zip through history, confront Death (again) and bump into a handful of other notable figures, their daughters are there to help them on their way. The young ladies take after their dads in more ways than one as well, with Bill’s daughter Thea taking her name after Ted and Ted’s daughter Billie likewise getting her name from Bill.

Keanu Reeves, who’s gained new notoriety after starring in the recent John Wick franchise, reprises his role as Ted, while Alex Winter returns as Bill and William Sadler’s back as Death. Elsewhere, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) portrays Thea and Brigette Lundy-Paine (The Glass Castle) plays Billie.

It’s now been close to three decades since we’ve seen Bill and Ted in action and with the hype now starting to build as more and more looks at the film are being revealed, we’re beyond eager to find out what they’ve been up to. And we’ll get to do just that when Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives on August 21st, 2020.