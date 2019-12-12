If you’re a fan of Keanu Reeves – and really, who isn’t at this point? – then mark May 21st, 2021 in your calendars, as both The Matrix 4 (working title) and John Wick: Chapter 4 are releasing on that same day.

Yesterday, Lionsgate sent out a text to fans stating that the next chapter in the John Wick series will hit theaters in late May of 2021. The text simply read: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21st, 2021.” Clever marketing, right?

Not long after that, Warner Bros. announced that the fourth Matrix film is also coming that day. Coincidence? Maybe, but whether it is or not, fans couldn’t be more excited at the possibility and Twitter has been ablaze with folks freaking out over it.

Of course, Reeves already experienced something like this earlier this year. Back in mid-May, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was released and twelve days later, the actor absolutely stole every scene he was in in the Netflix rom-com, Always Be My Maybe. Then, in late June, he appeared as Duke Caboom, an insecure stuntman motivated by Woody to perform one last great stunt in Toy Story 4.

Naturally, when an actor appears in multiple movies in a given year, there can be some fatigue that sets in. Not with Reeves, though. The John Wick franchise reinvigorated not only his career, but his many fans, too. He’s one of the good guys in Hollywood and the stories of his interactions with folks rival that of Bill Murray. Simply put, the people demand more Reeves.

From a business standpoint though, it’ll be interesting to see if both Lionsgate and Warner Bros. remain committed to this date for both films. I’m betting that if someone were to move, it would probably be WB, as it’ll have been nearly 20 years since a Matrix movie has seen theaters. Reactions to the sequels, which were both released in 2003, were poor as well and demand for more has been relatively quiet. In fact, at the moment, there seems to be more interest in Reeves reprising another old role than entering the Matrix again.

On the other hand, John Wick: Chapter 4 is highly anticipated following the success of Chapter 3 and that much hype could revitalize more interest in a fourth Matrix film and bring fans to the theater for a Keanu double feature. But why stop there? Actor and comedian Jemaine Clement has suggested releasing Bill & Ted Face the Music the same day as well. One can only dream…