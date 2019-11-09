Lucasfilm Wants Keanu Reeves In Knights Of The Old Republic Movie

Star Wars fans were beyond excited at the news of a Knights of the Old Republic live-action trilogy finally being pushed into active development – and understandably so. Details on the project aren’t too plentiful at the moment, but folks’ imaginations are already running wild, especially with rumors pointing to Darth Revan making an appearance in it, and a lot of people are in agreement that Keanu Reeves would be perfect for the role.

Given that there’s no real depiction of the villain to go off of since in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, you were able to decide what the gender and the overall appearance of the character is, imagining Reeves in the Darth Revan getup isn’t something that’s too hard to do, especially not with fan art like the piece of work down in the gallery below. But could it actually happen?

Well, yes, it just may. Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan, and about the Rey/Palpatine connection in Rise of Skywalker, which has since been confirmed – say that Lucasfilm is interested in Keanu for the role. However, they note that the John Wick star is probably too busy to take it on and so, the studio is also looking at Keanu Reeves-type actors for the part.

In any case, it’s still early, early days for the project, so it’s hard to say what will ultimately happen. This is obviously pretty exciting to hear though and when coupled with earlier reports that said Darth Malak will be another one of the villains and that the movies may be more inspired by Lord of the Rings than past Star Wars pics, it all paints a pretty promising picture.

With any luck, we’ll get some concrete updates on the Knights of the Old Republic trilogy in the new year, but first, we’ll soon see how J.J. Abrams brings the franchise’s current era to a close when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts into cinemas on December 20th.