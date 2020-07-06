Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure Being Re-Released In 4K

Wyld Stallyns fans have never had it so good. Not only is the long-awaited Bill & Ted Face the Music on the horizon, but the duo’s debut outing, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, is being re-released in 4K this summer. Cue air guitar celebrations!

Studio Canal confirmed the news through Empire and revealed a spruced-up trailer for the remastered classic. It’ll be available on 4K UHD Blu-ray, limited edition Steelbook, Blu-ray, DVD and digital download on August 10th, so even if the coronavirus situation pushes Face the Music‘s release date further back, fans can still get their Bill and Ted fix this summer.

Originally released in 1989, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure follows the bodacious pair on a time-hopping adventure as they seek out the assistance of various historical figures to help them pass their high school exams. While this gives them an unfair advantage over the other students, who probably aren’t in possession of magical phone booths, it’s perfectly justified since the future of humanity rests on Bill and Ted successfully forming a band.

As the fans will know, the movie was followed by a sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, in 1991. It’s unclear whether Studio Canal has plans to remaster that film in 4K, too, but next summer would be a good time to do so, as this would coincide with the pic’s 30th anniversary.

Meanwhile, the latest sequel, Bill & Ted Face the Music, is currently slated for release on August 28th, though whether it holds onto that release slot very much depends on whether coronavirus cases spike. Here’s hoping the movie comes out as planned because the fans have been waiting for three decades now to see the band get back together.