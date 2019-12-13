Harley Quinn Returns In Wild New Birds Of Prey TV Spot

Three and a half years after Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn, and this time Jared Leto’s Joker is nowhere in sight. Robbie’s performance as the Clown Princess of Crime was arguably the most popular aspect of the aforementioned 2016 flick and so DC has responded by doing the smart thing – taking Harley out of Task Force X and building an all-female group of anti-heroes around her. The result is Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Previous trailers have established that Harley has cut ties with her Puddin’ and is now going at it alone and this latest preview – which premiered at The Game Awards tonight – follows suit, teasing us with what the beloved character will be up to in her next big screen outing. Having cut her teeth on being a good guy in SS, this time around the former super criminal will gather herself a team to rescue young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the clutches of Roman Sionis AKA Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), one of Gotham City’s most notorious crime bosses. The eponymous Birds consist of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary.

There was originally some negative press surrounding BoP, with early screening reactions criticizing the uneven tone and the allegedly uncomfortable depiction of Sionis’ sexuality – he’s said to have some romantic tension with henchman Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina). However, following reshoots that were partially helmed by John Wick 3‘s Chad Stahelski, Cathy Yan’s film has apparently been turned around and it’s now on track to be a thoroughly enjoyable ride, with an irreverent style and a fiercely feminist message, according to McGregor.

Birds of Prey could lead to big things if it does well for Warner Bros. next year, with spinoffs for various characters being touted. Robbie is already set to return as Harley in The Suicide Squad in 2021, but more appearances will likely follow if this is a hit.

Tell us, though, are you planning to see the movie come February 2020 based on the strength of this new TV spot? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.