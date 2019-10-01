DC Fans Are Having Mixed Reactions To Black Mask In Birds Of Prey Trailer

Being someone who didn’t quite know what to think about the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, I was pleased to find the first full trailer that debuted earlier today rather impressive. If anything, we’ve been given the impression that Cathy Yan’s foray into the DC Universe will be highly entertaining and in keeping with Harley Quinn’s brand of irreverent humor.

Still, it’s hard for me to shake how none of the characters featured actually resemble their comic book counterparts, but I’ll probably get over it (for the most part) if the movie itself lives up to the hype. That said, I’m right there with those of you who are perplexed by how Black Mask doesn’t actually where, you know, a mask of any sort. Perhaps he’ll gain one before the movie is over. I don’t know. But fingers remain crossed.

As for other DC fans in the same boat as I, “Spooky Face Rob” voiced his simultaneous jubilation and concern on Twitter, saying:

“Looks very fun! A few things I’d have liked (Black Mask IN a Black Mask, Canary’s cry) but I’m optimistic so far!”

“Kim,” meanwhile, didn’t mention the lack of headgear at all, instead just focusing on the joy of seeing this villain in live action:

“The fact that I live in the time and universe where my favorite actor, Ewan McGregor, is playing my favorite comic villain, Black Mask, in a feature film… It brings tears to my eyes.”

“Beware the Batman” was succinct in their critique, likewise agreeing with me:

“I’m excited for Black Mask tho, hopefully he actually you know wears a Black Mask…”

“Bag Man,” however, wasn’t able to maintain their cool, and added this to the discussion:

“Seriously, WTF is this shit? Why are they marketing this souly (sic) on Harley Quinn? Isn’t this a team movie? Also Black Mask looks like such a lame ass villain. Never watching this, looks worse than Suicide Squad ever was.”

On the one hand, Bag Man had a point, because focusing much of the film’s marketing solely on Harley Quinn has also rubbed me the wrong way. This is a team-up flick, after all. But if I’m to say anything positive about the Roman Sionis I’ve thus far seen, he appears to be every bit the sadist I’m used to seeing on the printed page.

Hey, “Alex” also noticed this:

“Remember when only a week ago ppl were doubting how intimidating Black Mask would be over a poster? The dude on the far left looks decapitated.”

Though this iteration of Black Mask more so resembles a Miami Vice villain, it looks like we might not have too much to fear. Let’s just hope the same rings true for Victor Zsasz, who’s been apparently modeled after a stylist working at a Paul Mitchell salon.

All will be revealed when Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrives in theaters on February 7th, 2020.