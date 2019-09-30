Watch: Birds Of Prey Promo Teases Tomorrow’s New Trailer

When it comes to the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, I’ve seen DC fans voicing polarizing opinions online ever since the first teaser dropped earlier this year. Either they’re all in, or they flat-out hate what they see because this flick bears little resemblance to the source material. As for me, I’m on the fence declaring myself “cautiously optimistic” because I’m wishing for the best – although I am admittedly put off by how the featured characters look nothing like their comic book counterparts.

If all goes well, then perhaps we’ll be able to formulate more informed opinions once the first full trailer drops tomorrow, that being Tuesday, October 1st. The big reveal was confirmed by a very brief video posted to the film’s official Instagram account, and can be viewed below. Suffice it to say, this’ll give us a better idea of what to expect than the appetizer preceding IT: Chapter Two.

As you can see, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is joined by Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), the Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Strangely enough, it’s only Harley who adorns the four newest posters to have been rolled out online earlier today, though the original one featuring the microscopic supporting cast orbiting her head has been included in the accompanying gallery for good measure.

Birds Of Prey Posters 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While each of the promo pieces are appealing to the eye, I’m kind of irked at how all of the new additions highlight Harley alone. I do like Margot in the role, yes, but the Clown Princess of Crime has pretty much hijacked what’s always been a team-up franchise – and that doesn’t sit well with me. In my view, Black Canary and Huntress should have their own character posters to complement Harley’s, not to mention there being one showing all three of them occupying equal space in the photo. This isn’t a solo movie, after all.

What’s also peculiar about this situation is that Harley isn’t historically regarded as being a member of the Birds of Prey lineup, so that’s why comic book readers such as myself are miffed about the other heroines being shoved to the side. But that will change once DC launches a mature-rated Black Label book to include this same trio in February to stand alongside its cinematic sibling. Let’s hope that one turns out well, too.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), meanwhile, arrives in theaters on February 7th, 2020.