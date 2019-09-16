Birds Of Prey Graphic Novel Covers Offer Detailed Looks At The Film’s Cast

Whenever a new year approaches, I normally have a clear idea of which superhero movie will be my most anticipated. In the case of 2020, I’d like to say it’s Birds of Prey, yet I’m internally conflicted.

You see, even though I’ve been dying to see Black Canary and Huntress on the silver screen, the costuming department apparently decided to ignore using comic books for reference. Not only do those ladies’ outfits look nothing like their counterparts’ on the printed page, but neither does Harley Quinn’s. They’re basically unrecognizable. And there’s also the matter of significant reshoots to consider – but I’ll remain cautiously optimistic.

Regardless, we must brace ourselves because the marketing machine is starting to turn its gears. In an effort to entice casual fans to take a closer look at the books, DC Comics will be releasing three Birds of Prey trade paperbacks highlighting the major players throughout January: one each for Harley Quinn, Huntress and Black Canary.

Speaking of which, you can view the cover art for those tomes in the gallery found below. As you can see, artist Tula Lotay’s renditions of Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead adorn each. That’s not too surprising, either, as putting screen actors on graphic novel covers is a great way to catch the eyes of new readers, as we’ve seen this done in recent years by putting Cress Williams on the cover of a Black Lightning: Year One reprint, with Ruby Rose doing likewise for the latest edition of Batwoman: Elegy. Those two examples were actual photographs, but you get the point.

Birds Of Prey Graphic Novel Covers 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Kicking things off on January 1st, 2020 is Birds of Prey: The Huntress. Here’s the solicitation for that one:

written by GREG RUCKA

art by RICK BURCHETT

cover by TULA LOTAY

In these stories from Batman/Huntress: Cry for Blood #1-6, the Huntress is framed for murder, and while avoiding the G.C.P.D. and the Bat-Family, she revisits her childhood in hope of discovering the true culprit. But as she and the Question seek clues to prove her innocence, more murders implicating her are committed, forcing Batman and Nightwing to confront her in a showdown with unexpected results!

Then, on January 15th, you can open your wallet for Birds of Prey: Black Canary, which has been described as follows:

written by BRENDEN FLETCHER

art by ANNIE WU, PIA GUERRA, SANDY JARRELL, and MORITAT

cover by TULA LOTAY

Rock star. Public menace. Martial artist. Superhero. Dinah Drake is all these things and more—and she’s got the legions of fans, friends, and foes to prove it. But there’s a part of her life she’s never been able to get a handle on, a role she’s never been able to play: daughter. Her mother went missing, and took the secrets of Dinah’s own past with her. Now a mysterious cult is determined to dig them up, and Dinah must go on a whirlwind tour from Gotham City to the nightclubs of Europe. Collects Black Canary #1-12 and Black Canary Sneak Peek #1.

Wrapping up things on January 22nd is the Clown Princess of Crime herself with Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn. Here’s the skinny on that book:

written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

art by CHAD HARDIN and STEPHANE ROUX

cover by TULA LOTAY

When Gotham’s favorite sociopath inherits a building on the famous Coney Island boardwalk, she feels right at home in the (literal) freakshow. Unfortunately, the legion of bounty hunters after the price on her head seem to know it, too. Who else but Harley Quinn could handle all that Brooklyn’s criminal underbelly has to offer—Russian spies, senior citizens, and rival roller derby teams included—and still have time for a double chili dog! Collects Harley Quinn #1-7 and Harley Quinn: Future’s End #1 and a story from Secret Origins #4.

After reading those, you can then make your way to the closest theater when Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens on February 7th, 2020.