WB Reportedly Giving Birds Of Prey A Huge Overhaul With Reshoots

Though he’ll always be Obi-Wan Kenobi to many, Ewan McGregor will soon feature in another popular franchise over in the DCEU. Yes, the beloved actor’s playing Black Mask in Warner Bros.’ villain-filled movie Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and apparently, he’s an absolute highlight in the film.

While it’s not set to hit theaters until early next year, there’ve already been some test screenings for the upcoming pic and so far, we’ve heard that audiences are praising McGregor’s performance, along with Birds of Prey‘s gritty and violent tone and content. But it seems not everyone’s happy with what the team behind the project put together.

Indeed, we already know that Warner Bros. execs weren’t pleased with the current cut and a few weeks back, it was reported that some reshoots were ordered up. At the time, it was said these would be to tweak a couple of the action scenes, but apparently, the situation is much more serious, with industry insider Grace Randolph telling us over on Twitter that Birds of Prey is getting a huge overhaul.

Some #BirdsOfPrey stans are ca-razy. I just heard again TODAY from another source that it's a Rogue One situation and the movie is getting a huge overhaul. Thank goodness we were able to warn WB of the travesty of the d*ck pics… #CrisisAverted Long live the #DCEU! ✊✊✊✊✊🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/dEHPRT7ygE — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 30, 2019

Ouch! That certainly doesn’t sound good. True, Rogue One actually turned out to be pretty enjoyable, but this is still concerning to hear and understandably, many fans are beginning to worry that we’ve got another Suicide Squad or Justice League type situation on our hands.

And while that may turn out to be the case, you have to imagine Warner Bros. has learned from their past mistakes and knows not to meddle too much with the project. Who knows, though? We’ve heard on more than one occasion that they aren’t happy with a lot of what’s in the film and as such, it’s not too crazy to think they may be stepping in to completely overhaul it.

Either way, we’ll find out if these reshoots were really that serious on February 7th, 2020, when Birds of Prey soars into theaters.