Mayhem Ensues In The First Official Poster For DC’s Birds Of Prey

Colourful mayhem ensues on the first official poster for DC’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

As the wacky full title would suggest, next year’s female-fronted spinoff largely centers on Harley Quinn, the Clown Princess of Crime, who uproots to the famous Coney Island boardwalk, only to be drawn into the city’s criminal underbelly once more. By her side for this one are Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), though how exactly their paths intertwine is still subject to debate.

We’ll likely find out more in the coming weeks, given Warner Bros. has peeled back the curtain on a neon-drenched poster for Birds of Prey. Color-wise, it’s a considerably lighter affair than Margot Robbie’s last DC venture (see: Suicide Squad), and we know from previous promos that director Cathy Yan is gunning for a somewhat different take on the world-famous anti-hero. One thing remains certain, though: Harley Quinn is an agent of chaos and madness. And she won’t be told otherwise.

Throughout the years, DC’s Birds of Prey ensemble has featured the likes of Oracle/Batgirl, Black Canary, Huntress, Catwoman, Hawkgirl, Power Girl, Poison Ivy, Vixen and Katana, the latter of whom was played by Karen Fukuhara in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. This time around, it appears Yan and Warner Bros. have narrowed the focus to just three: Quinn, Huntress, and Black Canary. And we simply can’t wait to see how they play off one another when the lights go down early next year.

Birds of Prey takes flight on February 7th, and is fast becoming one of the most-anticipated comic book movies of 2020 – more so than Marvel heavy-hitters like Black Widow. Because when it comes to DC and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, we can, at the very least, expect the unexpected.