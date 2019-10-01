New Birds Of Prey Trailer Is Positively Fantabulous

The Birds of Prey are on the loose – and Harley Quinn is certainly reveling in the mayhem.

Building on yesterday’s fantabulous teaser, DC Films has dropped the official trailer for Birds of Prey, a female-fronted spinoff movie from the mind of Cathy Yan and Bumblebee scribe Christina Hodson. Those who attended screenings of It: Chapter Two (another Warner Bros. joint) will no doubt recognize some of the shots in today’s sizzle reel, but this is still a dazzling, neon-drenched promo nonetheless, one which promises color, style, humor, and a whole lotta’ mayhem.

The gist of the plot appears to revolve around Harley Quinn (surprise!), who must forge a super-team alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary in order to safeguard Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the Gotham underworld. They’ll have a little help from Detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), too, and up above you’ll begin to see the ways in which that star-studded ensemble falls into place.

Birds Of Prey Posters 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Together, they’ll be joining forces against two primary villains: Ewan McGregor’s Roman Sionis – better known to you, I, and the people of Gotham City as Black Mask – and Victor Zsasz, played here by Chris Messina. They’ll make for formidable foes, but as today’s trailer suggests, the Birds of Prey will have many more hurdles to overcome before they’re a fully-fledged team. Also on board for this superheroine extravaganza are Ali Wong (Fresh Off the Boat), Robert Catrini (American Crime Story), Steven Williams (It: Chapter One) and Derek Wilson of Preacher fame.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrives on February 7th, 2020. It’s one of two big-name DC movies currently slated for release next year, what with Wonder Woman 1984 also on the cards for June 5th.