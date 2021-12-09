‘Black Adam’ director says it disrupts the superhero movie formula

The superhero genre may be the most popular and bankable form of filmmaking in Hollywood, a position that’s been held for 20 years and counting, but many of the movies set in the world of spandex-clad superheroes tend to walk a very similar narrative path.

We’ve seen countless origin stories, gritty reboots, villains that are evil mirror versions of the protagonists, heroes turning their back on the destiny they ultimately end up embracing and plenty of other tropes, but Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra is adamant that Dwayne Johnson’s DCEU debut will break the mold.

Speaking to Total Film, the Jungle Cruise helmer admitted that he always wanted Black Adam to move away from the standard practices that have seen many comic book adaptations become uniform to the point of formula.

“Black Adam is a disruptor in the DC Comics world, and it has to be a disruptor in the way that we make a superhero movie. I like to be challenged, and I wanted to create new technology, so we developed the way that [Adam] moves, the way that he flies, his costume. And then it trickled down to every other character and the movie itself. But there was always the goal – to be new and unique in the storytelling and in every aspect of it.”

Johnson has been constantly telling us how the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change, with Black Adam refusing to abide by a no-kill rule as he actively seeks to get his hands dirty in the name of vengeance, which should in theory mark a refreshing change of pace. We’ve only got seven months until we find out, with the star and producer’s passion project finally coming to theaters fifteen years after he first signaled his intentions to play the role.