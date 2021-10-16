Watch: Black Adam First Look Reveals The Rock’s Man In Black

Whole DC franchises have come and gone since Dwayne Johnson was first attached to play Black Adam way back in 2007. Finally, 15 years later, The Rock is about to make his debut as the ruler of Kahndaq in his DCEU debut that’s headed to cinemas in 2022. Fans have been more than patient waiting for a taste of Johnson in character, then, and at a long last the wait’s now over as today’s DC FanDome event has revealed our first look at the Man in Black.

Today’s announcement comes a year after Johnson likewise hyped us up for Black Adam at the inaugural DC FanDome event. On that occasion, the superstar showcased some concept art and revealed a couple of the co-stars who would be joining him in the film, but couldn’t offer more than that at the time due to production – directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaime Collet-Serra – not having begun yet. This time it’s different, though, as The Rock got to drop this epic trailer where he got to terrify new audiences.

Though he’s primarily Shazam’s nemesis in the comics, Black Adam won’t feature Zachary Levi’s Billy Batson and will instead see the anti-hero face off against the Justice Society of America, with DC’s original superhero team finally making their big-screen debut. Aldis Hodge is playing Hawkman, with Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and former James Bond Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Sex/Life‘s Sarah Shahi is also on board as Adrianna Tomaz, who in the comics is Adam’s reincarnated lost love.

Johnson has been stressing for ages now that his entrance as Teth-Adam is going to shake up the DCEU in a major way – in his words, the hierarchy of power in the franchise is about to change. Remember, The Rock is hoping to get the chance to battle DC’s biggest heavyweight, Henry Cavill’s Superman, but that’s yet to be confirmed so far and remains just a pipedream. But maybe we’ve got that to look forward to in Black Adam 2.

Black Adam is set to make its mark on the DCEU when it enters theaters on July 29th, 2022.