Black Adam Producer Teases Potential Superman Showdown

While it hasn’t reached the same levels of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s presumed involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home quite yet, by this time next year the chatter of Henry Cavill’s Superman showing up for a cameo appearance in the DCEU’s Black Adam may well have reached similar heights in terms of hype, anticipation and expectation.

We’ve heard on at least a dozen separate occasions that Cavill’s canonical Kal-El is posed to fly into the orbit of Dwayne Johnson’s antihero, and while it’s never come any closer to being made official, if you hear the same thing often enough then there might well be at least the tiniest element of truth to it.

Johnson and Cavill are familiar with each other, and The Witcher star’s manager Dany Garcia is producing both Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the latter of which has also been heavily touted as a potential destination for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel to make a triumphant return to the fold at long last.

In a new interview, another of Black Adam‘s producorial team teased the relentless Superman scuttlebutt, after Hiram Garcia admitted he knows full well just how much the fans would love to see it happen.

“Hard to say, but I know that would be incredible if it ever did happen. We certainly know the fans want it! All I can say is that we’re always listening to the fans and doing what we can!”

Cavill has had at least one movie remaining on his contract with Warner Bros. ever since Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots wrapped four years ago, and in the interim he’s been linked to every possible project under the sun. Black Adam has always felt like the safest and smartest bet, though, but the infuriating thing is that we probably won’t find out until it hits theaters on July 29th, 2022.