Henry Cavill Rumored For Black Adam Cameo Again

For someone that’s only made three appearances as the character in the ten and a half years since he was first cast in the role, there’s been a ton of speculation swirling around Henry Cavill’s future as the DCEU’s Superman, which has only intensified thanks to the triple whammy of HBO Max’s Justice League, the constant chatter surrounding the SnyderVerse and J.J. Abrams’ reboot of the Big Blue Boy Scout.

The latest addition to the rumor mill contends that Cavill is pushing to make a cameo appearance in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and while that’s always been viewed as his most likely destination given that his manager Dany Garcia is Johnson’s business partner and Seven Bucks Productions co-founder, this isn’t the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth or even tenth time we’ve heard something similar, and yet it still won’t be the last.

Justice League BTS Photo Reveals Henry Cavill's Mustachioed Superman

What we do know is that The Witcher star has at least one more film left on his contract with Warner Bros., and based on The Rock’s social media activity, Black Adam is around the halfway point of production. Realistically, Cavill has a gap in his schedule having wrapped season 2 of Netflix’s smash hit fantasy series a while back, and the streamer’s mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2 isn’t set to shoot until towards the end of the year.

As always, though, the ball is firmly in WB’s court seeing as they’ve been holding the contractual dagger over the actor’s head for a long time. He hasn’t even put on Superman’s costume since he wrapped those infamous mustachioed Justice League reshoots in mid-2017, but it would be an understatement to say that fans would go wild if he were to show up in Black Adam.