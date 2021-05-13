Netflix Announces Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill Returning

In perhaps the least surprising news we’ve received all week, Netflix is officially moving forward with Enola Holmes 2, and both Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as the titular protagonist, and Henry Cavill, who became the latest actor to play Sherlock Holmes in the original, will be returning.

Of course, a follow-up to the hugely popular Netflix movie has been rumored to be in the works almost ever since the first film dropped last fall (We Got This Covered told you it was happening back in September), when it spent weeks at the top of the most-watched list on the platform. In fact, it drew in 76 million viewers in the first month of its release and is without a doubt one of the company’s most successful original efforts.

Based on the book series of the same name, Enola Holmes focuses on Sherlock’s 14-year-old sister, who has the same intellectual prowess and deduction skills as her older brother. Though the iconic detective didn’t feature as much in the first film as some would’ve liked him to, it’s thought that he’ll take on a much bigger role in the sequel.

“I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave,” Brown said. “I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Director Harry Bradbeer will return for follow-up, while Jack Thorne will likewise be back to pen the script, with production expected to begin before the end of the year. Unfortunately, further details remain unclear, but we imagine the team will be looking to the books once again for inspiration as far as the plot goes, and you can bet that Netflix will rope in a few more A-listers to join Cavill and Brown in the pic.

In any case, it certainly sounds like things are moving full steam ahead now for Enola Holmes 2 and if production does indeed get underway before the conclusion of 2021, we should hear a lot more about what the streamer has planned soon, so stay tuned.