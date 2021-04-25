Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Be Co-Lead In Enola Holmes 2

There’s been a lot of chatter surrounding the first of what could be anywhere up to five Enola Holmes sequels over the last week or so, and while Netflix haven’t officially placed the second installment into active development, an increase in noise typically means that there’s something brewing behind the scenes.

The opening pic adapted The Case of the Missing Marquess, which was the first book in Nancy Springer’s literary series, so it would make sense for Enola Holmes 2 to take its cues from The Case of the Left-Handed Lady. Obviously, there’s no reason why some creative license can’t be applied when translating the source material to the film, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars long before The Mandalorian‘s second season finale– that one major change will be Henry Cavill’s Sherlock being bumped up to co-lead.

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of The Witcher star’s take on the character, even if his performance did culminate in Netflix being sued by the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and the streaming service was ultimately forced to settle in the end. Refitting the premise as the basis for a buddy adventure might compromise the appeal of Millie Bobby Brown’s title heroine, but seeing her team up with Cavill in a more significant fashion will only serve to increase viewership numbers.

After all, while Warner Bros. may not think so, the Man of Steel actor remains a pretty popular star, one that’s very much in Netflix’s good graces, so Enola Holmes 2 could look to leverage his appeal by giving him an increase in screen time and a much more substantial role than the extended cameo he held the first time around.