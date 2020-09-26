The Internet’s Obsessed With Henry Cavill’s Sherlock In Enola Holmes

Everything Henry Cavill does seems to capture the attention of the internet, and it isn’t just down to the shirtless scenes that appear to be written into the majority of his contracts. The 37 year-old has spawned countless memes for a variety of reasons, ranging from the questionable removal of his Justice League mustache via sloppy CGI to reloading his own arms in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

His gruff and no-frills performance as The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia has always proven hugely popular with the online masses, while millions of people also watched him build a PC from scratch. Cavill’s newest role, meanwhile, sees him become the latest in a long line of actors to play Sherlock Holmes, and his portrayal of the iconic detective was generating plenty of enthusiasm from almost the first second the trailer for Enola Holmes was released online.

Now that the film is available to stream on Netflix, and based on the early numbers, a large portion of subscribers have already done so after it rocketed to the top of the most-watched list, Cavill’s Sherlock has been named as a highlight of the movie. In fact, the internet seems to be obsessed with his performance and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

I started it… hyperventilating seeing Henry cavill as sherlock😍😍🥰 — Dawa_Daaru (@kaafinashedaar) September 26, 2020

ok so i never thought henry cavill was really all that good looking until i saw the recent photos of him as sherlock holmes and now i’m just 🥴 — christine (@londonfogged) September 26, 2020

enola holmes was better than we deserved also i had no idea i needed a henry cavill sherlock holmes in my life — jen (@jennndolyn) September 26, 2020

Enola Holmes is a fun movie, and I look forward to the inevitable sequels. As good as Millie Bobby Brown is, my big take away from the film was how good Henry Cavill was as Sherlock. Forget about Bond, Henry, Holmes is the franchise for you! #CavillasHolmes #Netflix #EnolaHolmes — Graham Connors (@GrahamConnors) September 26, 2020

Henry Cavill just made Sherlock Holmes a looker. #EnolaHolmes — Korina Iledan (@koryniledan) September 26, 2020

Henry Cavill. Playing. Sherlock Holmes. That's it. That's the tweet. — Kassandra Pérez R. (@KassPrz) September 26, 2020

obsessing over henry cavill as sherlock in enola holmes to find the rest of twitter talking about the kid who played the viscount, this was not how i wanted to find out that i’m old — jenna ‎✵ ‎𖤍 (@atljenna) September 26, 2020

lowkey crushing on henry cavill aka sherlock holmes from the "enola" movie — a (@acyjrds) September 26, 2020

Henry Cavill is great as Sherlock Holmes but very calm & quiet unlike @RobertDowneyJr — ○T□B○🦇 (@TanBep) September 26, 2020

Do I fancy Henry Cavill? No. Do I fancy Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes? Absolutely. — beth (@bethhaskinss) September 26, 2020

okay but Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. yeah. he gets it. — terf destroyer amy (@songsnakes) September 26, 2020

WHO THE FUCK GAVE HENRY CAVILL THE RIGHT TO LOOK TJAT FUCKING GOOD AS SHERLOCK HOLMES I AM LOSING MY MIND FIRST HIM IN MISSION IMPOSSIBLE, THE WITCHER (LISTEN HE MAKES AN EXCELLENT GERALT) AND NOW THIS ? H O W — Kiki hates MAPS | She / Her | (@Pascalisaacluna) September 26, 2020

I’d like more Henry Cavill as Sherlock pls — Sandra (@xsandi_mariex) September 26, 2020

good morning im thinking about henry cavill sherlock again pic.twitter.com/Qx2KvIMWO9 — disco yeti🎠 (@biblichors) September 26, 2020

Henry Cavill’s a bit too gorgeous to be Sherlock, tbh! Not that I mind 😂 — Marco G. Del Valle (@marcodel_valle) September 26, 2020

henry cavill as sherlock holmes wow bless my eyes — yully 🧡🖤🍙 msby (@yulhm) September 26, 2020

only intellectuals prefer henry cavill's sherlock holmes — clara (@oscarisaaquinho) September 26, 2020

Cavill might only play a supporting role in the mystery caper, but he’s already stealing plenty of headlines for squeezing his massive frame into the legendary detective’s tweed ensemble thanks to a performance that makes Sherlock a lot more human than we’re used to seeing him depicted. And with his return as the DCEU’s Superman confirmed, The Witcher currently back in front of cameras and Enola Holmes poised to launch a franchise, the actor’s stock has never been higher than it is right now.