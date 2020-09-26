Home / movies

The Internet’s Obsessed With Henry Cavill’s Sherlock In Enola Holmes

By 50 mins ago
Everything Henry Cavill does seems to capture the attention of the internet, and it isn’t just down to the shirtless scenes that appear to be written into the majority of his contracts. The 37 year-old has spawned countless memes for a variety of reasons, ranging from the questionable removal of his Justice League mustache via sloppy CGI to reloading his own arms in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

His gruff and no-frills performance as The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia has always proven hugely popular with the online masses, while millions of people also watched him build a PC from scratch. Cavill’s newest role, meanwhile, sees him become the latest in a long line of actors to play Sherlock Holmes, and his portrayal of the iconic detective was generating plenty of enthusiasm from almost the first second the trailer for Enola Holmes was released online.

Now that the film is available to stream on Netflix, and based on the early numbers, a large portion of subscribers have already done so after it rocketed to the top of the most-watched list, Cavill’s Sherlock has been named as a highlight of the movie. In fact, the internet seems to be obsessed with his performance and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Cavill might only play a supporting role in the mystery caper, but he’s already stealing plenty of headlines for squeezing his massive frame into the legendary detective’s tweed ensemble thanks to a performance that makes Sherlock a lot more human than we’re used to seeing him depicted. And with his return as the DCEU’s Superman confirmed, The Witcher currently back in front of cameras and Enola Holmes poised to launch a franchise, the actor’s stock has never been higher than it is right now.

