Enola Holmes Is Already The Top Movie On Netflix

Ever since Netflix introduced its Top 10 lists, it’s been easier for subscribers to keep an eye on the best-received new content or be reminded of a nostalgic classic they may want to see again. Usually, the list is filled with a random assortment of both alongside a handful of completely unexpected additions that introduce often forgotten media to new eyes, so when coupled with all of the other ways Netflix makes it easy to discover fresh movies and shows, there’s almost never a way to overlook what’s trending on the platform.

Though it rarely takes long for some of the streaming site’s most exciting new content to begin climbing the ranks, very few move as fast as the original film Enola Holmes, which has already risen to become #1 on the Top 10 Movies list after having been released just yesterday. Additionally, it’s ranked #2 overall on the service, coming in just behind last week’s premiere season of Ratched. Needless to say, it’s proving to be quite a hit for Netflix.

Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role of Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister, a smart and troublesome girl who sets out to find her missing mother, managing to get into plenty of mischief and mystery along the way. The pic also features Henry Cavill as Sherlock himself and Helena Bonham Carter as Enola’s mother, Eudoria.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

The film has been quite a hit with critics and audiences alike and currently sits at a very impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s been such a success, in fact, that it’s already prompted talks of a sequel, which would be fantastic for the fans of the movie who’ve made it abundantly clear that they want one.

Have you seen Enola Holmes yet, though? If not, it’s streaming on Netflix right now, so be sure to check it out and let us know what you think.