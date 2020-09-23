The Internet Is Already Asking Netflix For An Enola Holmes Sequel

Any time Netflix releases a big, glossy original movie that’s clearly been designed to draw in the widest audience possible, people almost always tend to flock to their social media accounts and start demanding a sequel the very same day the title in question arrives. Whether you call it enthusiasm or entitlement, subscribers often bombard the streaming service with pleas for further adventures almost as soon as the credits have faded to black.

As a financially-driven company that’s actively on the lookout to gather as many franchises under their roof as possible, Netflix are usually happy to oblige, especially this summer when Extraction, The Old Guard, Spenser Confidential and Project Power both dominated the Top 10 most-watched list and left themselves wide open for sequels.

The latest Netflix Original set to act as the launchpad for a multi-film series is Enola Holmes, which only debuted today and is already proving to be massively popular. The literary adaptation is also riding a wave of critical acclaim, and users are now calling for Millie Bobby Brown’s title character to return for further outings, as you can see below.

#EnolaHolmes on Netflix is sooo good, I want a sequel. And more Henry Cavill as Sherlock please 🔥🔥 — Lydia Walker (@LydWalkerR5) September 23, 2020

@Netflix I want a sequel to Enola Holmes where her and Sherlock grow close and solve crime all movie long please — ‎Jena ✰ (@capxlucifer) September 23, 2020

Okay… I rarely do this, but today I must. I demand – DEMAND – a sequel to #EnolaHolmes. This film was delightful all round and I need more of it. @netflix are you listening? Please…. 🙏 — Alexander Wlk (@DukeBaWue) September 23, 2020

I want a sequel to #EnolaHolmes !!!!!!😭 It was so good! I cried so much.💜 Please @netflix make a sequel! — Natacha Collins (@natachacollins_) September 23, 2020

Petition for Enola Holmes to be turned into a series please. Or at least a sequel! We need to know what their mother has been up to!! @netflix — pax💭 (@cheetoskrist) September 23, 2020

@netflix now i need a sequel to #EnolaHolmes — A Children of the Night (@Junsocko) September 23, 2020

#EnolaHolmes is such a good Netflix movie. Hope there’s a sequel — iPopSkittles (@ALeague88) September 23, 2020

just finished watching #EnolaHolmes and it was so good!! Cavill was incredible as Sherlock and Millie Bobby brown stole the show

The perfect mystery movie… now I’m just praying for a sequel🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/L8ZDgh8p7k — max🍓 (@_wxndamax_) September 23, 2020

#EnolaHolmes I need a sequel like now!! This movie was exactly what I needed today, hell this month and I'll probably burn myself out by watching it over and over again 💖 — bookmovietvworm (@bookmovietvworm) September 23, 2020

Be still my heart! Oh my goodness I absolutely adored #Enola Holmes! Is there going to be a sequel? Oh god please let there be a sequel 🥺❤️ — Delia 👒 (@Pitta_Alvz) September 23, 2020

Enola Holmes is the sort of light-hearted romp accessible and enjoyable for all demographics that we haven’t really seen since Joe Cornish’s underrated box office bomb The Kid Who Would Be King landed with a thud last year, which is probably the reason why the major studios don’t really tend to make those kinds of movies much anymore. Netflix is an entirely different animal, though, and it looks like the leaders in the streaming wars have found another exciting property ripe with franchise potential to add to their portfolio.