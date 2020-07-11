Home / movies

Netflix Users Are Demanding An Old Guard Sequel

By 4 seconds ago
x

Netflix have been on a nice little streak lately as far as original movies go, with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction dominating the platform for weeks and becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched films ever, while Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods was praised by many as one of 2020’s best movies. Even The Last Days of American Crime, which is absolutely horrible and has a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes managed to find a place on Netflix’s most-watched list for a while.

Charlize Theron’s action-packed The Old Guard is the latest original from the company and just one day after its release, it’s already topped the charts, occupying the #1 spot on both the Top 10 movies list and the Top 10 overall list. With strong reviews and a ton of buzz behind it, that isn’t exactly surprising, either.

There’s serious franchise potential in the property, too, with the film being based on a comic book and several plot points in the film clearly dropped in to set up possible sequels and spinoffs. And it seems that Netflix users would be totally on board with another Old Guard movie as well, as evidenced by the Tweets below:

Netflix Releases A Ton Of New Images From Upcoming Action Movie The Old Guard
1 of 20
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

So, will Netflix pull the trigger and give us more of Charlize Theron and her immortal gang? Well, they haven’t officially announced anything yet. But given the aforementioned franchise potential here, and how popular the film already is, they’d be foolish not to do more.

For now, though, we’ll just have to sit tight and wait for the streaming site to tally up the viewing numbers and make a decision. That is, if they haven’t already greenlit a follow-up and are just waiting to make the announcement until more people have seen the movie, which seems entirely possible.

Tell us, though, would you like to see another Old Guard movie? Let us know in the usual place down below.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...