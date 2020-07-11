Netflix Users Are Demanding An Old Guard Sequel

Netflix have been on a nice little streak lately as far as original movies go, with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction dominating the platform for weeks and becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched films ever, while Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods was praised by many as one of 2020’s best movies. Even The Last Days of American Crime, which is absolutely horrible and has a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes managed to find a place on Netflix’s most-watched list for a while.

Charlize Theron’s action-packed The Old Guard is the latest original from the company and just one day after its release, it’s already topped the charts, occupying the #1 spot on both the Top 10 movies list and the Top 10 overall list. With strong reviews and a ton of buzz behind it, that isn’t exactly surprising, either.

There’s serious franchise potential in the property, too, with the film being based on a comic book and several plot points in the film clearly dropped in to set up possible sequels and spinoffs. And it seems that Netflix users would be totally on board with another Old Guard movie as well, as evidenced by the Tweets below:

#CharlizeAfrica #TheOldGuard #netflix Long time I haven’t seen a movie and a cast as good as The Old Guard 🗡🪓 I’ll wait patiently for TheOldGuard volumen 2 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GXkE8Wu9GU — Yisu Bianco 🇨🇦🇮🇹🇻🇪 (@jbianco) July 11, 2020

The Old Guard 👍👍 the best film of netflix I’ve ever watched and I’m hoping for part 2. — Justin✨ (@avonslegendjb) July 11, 2020

Just finished watching The Old Guard. I liked it. Wasn’t mind blowingly amazing but it was good. Knew Quynh is alive! Figured she was when Nile dreamt about her 🤷🏽‍♀️ hope there’s a part 2! #cliffhanger #theoldguard #Netflix — SeaChelle By the Seashore 💁🏽‍♀️ (@ChelleMyBelle5) July 11, 2020

So when is the Old Guard Part 2 coming?!?!!! And why isn’t this movie a series!! 🤬🤬🤬 — TQ (@Te_Queilla) July 11, 2020

Please when are they releasing “the old guard 2”. Movie is 🤗🤗 — Fatima Patrick (@_phatyma_) July 11, 2020

The Old Guard Pt. 2!? Gotta be… cant wait! — Young Shaka (@CoachCo_Coffer) July 11, 2020

Already can’t wait for “the old guard 2” — IT WAS GOOD UNTIL IT WASN’T (@omxete_) July 11, 2020

The Old Guard was a good ass movie! When is part 2 coming out? 🥺 — paid&pretty🦋 (@cvsecretss) July 11, 2020

Just watched The Old Guard on @netflix @NetflixFilm, and I already can't wait for Part 2. Appreciation post for Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, the first female black director to take on a big-budget comic book movie. Charlize Theron's surprisingly stunning in this movie too!👌 — Moon Danipog (@moondanipog) July 11, 2020

Great storytelling, well thought out characters, actors well represented (diverse) & great casting, amazing action scenes, good theme/message. When is the release of The Old Guard Part 2? 😅 #TheOldGuardNetflix @NetflixFilm @netflix — Moon Danipog (@moondanipog) July 11, 2020

@netflix better make a part 2 of The Old Guard. We demand a story with Quynh! @Netflix_PH — LOVE, PoY 🌈 (@BeaxhBoi01) July 11, 2020

Hey @netflix , we’ll need a part 2 to “The Old Guard”. & we’ll need it expeditiously! — DJ Pittman (@Mr_Lowkey336) July 11, 2020

Well done @CharlizeAfrica with The Old Guard 👍👏👍 is there going to be a No.2 or maybe a series on @netflix 😎 — Mark (Ops) Horton (@opshorton1) July 11, 2020

Netflix Releases A Ton Of New Images From Upcoming Action Movie The Old Guard 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, will Netflix pull the trigger and give us more of Charlize Theron and her immortal gang? Well, they haven’t officially announced anything yet. But given the aforementioned franchise potential here, and how popular the film already is, they’d be foolish not to do more.

For now, though, we’ll just have to sit tight and wait for the streaming site to tally up the viewing numbers and make a decision. That is, if they haven’t already greenlit a follow-up and are just waiting to make the announcement until more people have seen the movie, which seems entirely possible.

Tell us, though, would you like to see another Old Guard movie? Let us know in the usual place down below.