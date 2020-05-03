Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Helping Extraction Become Netflix’s Biggest Film Premiere

The Netflix Original film, Extraction, has been a massive success for the streaming service. It’s retained a high spot on the Top 10 Movies list since its release, and a statement from the Netflix Twitter account on Friday claims it’s now on track to be the biggest film premiere the platform has ever seen, as it’s projected to hit 90 million viewers in only its first 4 weeks.

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. 👊💪💥💥💪👊 EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

Chris Hemsworth – who plays the main role of mercenary Tyler Rake in the film – has taken to his Instagram this week to thank fans for tuning in and helping Extraction break Netflix records. His genuine appreciation for viewers’ support is apparent, and the news seems to have put him on a true high.

Perhaps the most notable takeaway from Hemsworth’s comments include his mention of sequels or prequels. There’ve been plenty of rumors circulating that there could be future films that expand the world of Extraction, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet. Hemsworth seems to indicate, however, that the exceptional reception of the first film is a good indication that Netflix and/or the film’s producers, the Russo Brothers, would want to jump back in and turn the movie into a franchise. Which can only be good news.

While Extraction held the #1 spot on the Top 10 Movies list for quite a while after its release, May 1st brought an unexpected new king to the throne that bumped Hemsworth’s film down a bit. After being viewed in so many households, however, it’s likely that this loss of the #1 spot is strictly due to everyone having seen the movie already. If you haven’t had a chance though to catch it yet, grab a bag of popcorn and flip it on when you can, as it’s well worth a watch.