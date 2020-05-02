Netflix Reveals Very Impressive Viewing Figures For Extraction

Whether you liked it or loathed it, Extraction has been a massive hit for Netflix ever since it made its debut on the platform last Friday.

Headed up by MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth – with Endgame co-director Joe Russo having written the script – the violent war drama has been dominating Netflix’s Top 10 charts all over the world, leading to chatter which says that sequel plans are already underway at Netflix HQ. And not only a sequel, but a prequel as well.

But just how many people tuned in to catch Extraction? Well, Netflix is usually pretty secretive when it comes to viewing figures, but several days ago We Got This Covered told you that sources close to us had revealed that the movie was racking up some extremely impressive numbers and now, the company themselves have confirmed that.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Netflix announced that Extraction is on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on the platform, with a projected 90 million households already having watched it.

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. 👊💪💥💥💪👊 EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

Clearly, that’s a very impressive figure. For comparison’s sake, The Irishman was watched by 26 million households in its first week. And as Netflix says above, their new action flick is now on its way to becoming their biggest-ever film premiere, all but guaranteeing that we’ll be seeing a follow-up sooner rather than later.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. If you haven’t yet seen it, Extraction is available worldwide on Netflix and continuing to find itself as the talk of the town – which makes sense. After all, with no movies in theaters and everyone starved for new content, especially when it comes to action blockbusters, Chris Hemsworth’s latest effort has had no trouble finding itself a legion of fans.