Extraction Is Reportedly Already A Huge Hit For Netflix

There’s no getting around the fact that whether you liked it or loathed it, Extraction has been a big, big hit for Netflix.

Led by MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth, the violent war drama has been topping streaming charts all over the world, sparking chatter that sequel plans are already underway at Netflix HQ. And not only a sequel, but a prequel, too.

Of course, exact viewing numbers have yet to be revealed and it’s still early, early days, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max and Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian season 2 – have said that the streaming giant is very hot on the property and so far, it’s shaping up to be a “huge hit” for them and is doing “really, really well.” And while we weren’t able to get any sort of early numbers or anything, we’ve been assured that Netflix is impressed and certainly intends on doing more.

As mentioned above, that “more” will come in the form of both a sequel and prequel, and who knows if things will continue after that. If the franchise proves to have legs, it very well could. Especially with Hemsworth almost done with his time in the MCU and likely looking for a new series to lead.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. For now, Extraction is available worldwide on Netflix and racking up a healthy amount of viewers. And with positive word of mouth and the buzz continuing to spread, it’ll be fascinating to see what those exact viewing figures are once they come in in a few weeks’ time. Could it beat Tiger King? Time will tell.