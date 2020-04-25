Chris Hemsworth Fans Are Loving His New Netflix Movie Extraction

With millions of people across the world stuck indoors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving to movie and TV fans. The streaming service recently reported a huge jump in subscriber numbers as a direct result of global lockdowns, and seemingly not content with dominating the cultural conversation with Tiger King, they seem to have done it again with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction.

If you’re a fan of action flicks and are a Netflix subscriber, chances are you’ll have already seen it by now or will be planning on it in the very near future, and the general consensus seems to be that Extraction is a solid enough entry in the genre, with a pretty straightforward and formulaic narrative greatly enhanced by expertly staged wall-to-wall action sequences and the Thor star reveling in the opportunity to go into full-blown action hero mode for the first time.

Sam Hargrave looks set to be cut from the same cloth as John Wick’s David Leitch and Chad Stahelski as well, who both made the jump from stunt coordinators to directors and instantly established themselves as masters of crafting hard-hitting and inventive action. In fact, already fans are making their opinions on Extraction known online, and they seem to be full of praise for both Hargrave’s work and Hemsworth’s performance.

So Extraction is pretty enjoyable overall. Sam Hargrave is good with action (just like most stuntmen turned directors). The screenplay by Joe Russo is inspired by other and better action movies and I wish it was a bit more self aware than it actually is#ExtractionNetflix — Fred (Mr Critical) (@MrCritical_) April 24, 2020

Still can't get over the "oner" sequence in #ExtractionNetflix

Imagine being in your element like that in your first movie as director.

Sam Hargrave is a bad man 😂 😂 😂

Hah! pic.twitter.com/6HdQY1dPd8 — FN-8448 (@Tigu__El) April 24, 2020

10/10. Extraction is hands down the best action movie ever. I don't think I blinked once during the entire movie. Gahalyat atay ko.🤦‍♀️🤣 #ExtractionNetflix pic.twitter.com/xrzA4u6bJA — Nadz 💋 (@Godismysavior__) April 24, 2020

One of the best & realistic actions. Edge of the seat. This was by far best gift by Netflix in lockdown. "You Drown Not By Falling Into The River, But By Staying Submerged In It..!"

An emotional journey filled with world class action🔥#ExtractionNetflix #ChrisHemsworth pic.twitter.com/m8ZIgOb6Us — J.A.R.V.I.S.‎ツ (@SridharDowneyJr) April 24, 2020

EXTRACTION

Hemsworth can’t save this mundane and soulless action film. Biggest problem is that this film does not know how to enjoy itself. It is obssesed with its own violence and never gives an excellent supporting cast time to shine. A step back for action films. On Netflix pic.twitter.com/43tQ8jCNbe — Anthony Papetti (@AnAntLife) April 24, 2020

The brawny, mostly well-staged EXTRACTION, starring Chris Hemsworth and bowing today on Netflix, has one big notable sequence but is largely just a recalibrated, Bangladeshi-set riff on MAN ON FIRE made for guys who buy HD Vision special ops sunglasses from those TV commercials. — Brent Simon (@SharedDarkness) April 24, 2020

Only a few minutes into Extraction on Netflix and I’m hyped af. 🔥#Netflix #Extraction — Minister of Food Affairs 🍽👨🏽‍🍳🇧🇸 (@DaMediaMogul) April 24, 2020

From some the of the best actors❤️. A perfect action movie#Extraction pic.twitter.com/jzmibfDF6n — Raj mittal (@Rajmitt23278374) April 24, 2020

Extraction is maaadd!!! Chris Hemsworth is action filled. — •RICHIEE• (@Richiee_blacc) April 25, 2020

Overly hyped! Chris Hemsworth is a badass one man army! 👌🏻💯 #Extraction — Marcus Jacob (@primadude) April 25, 2020

Yooooo! Chris Hemsworth just killed in #Extraction. Best Netflix Original action movie so far. — WEST-LEE (@_weh10) April 25, 2020

Extraction isn’t exactly going to win any awards, but it’s nonetheless a good old-fashioned shoot-em-up that’s a perfect way to whittle away a couple of hours. While the movie takes itself awfully seriously and there’s hardly any humor or light-hearted moments to be found, the quality of the choreography, vehicle chases, fistfights and gun battles are more than enough to make up for it, and it even ends on a sequel-baiting tease, so we might be seeing more of the fantastically-named Tyler Rake in the future.