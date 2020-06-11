There’s no denying that Spike Lee’s voice is one of the most unique and powerful in cinema, and has been for over 30 years, but the filmmaker’s work has often been characterized by inconsistency. However, following the critical and commercial success that greeted BlacKkKlansman, it looks like his latest joint is set to be another winner.

Da 5 Bloods hits Netflix tomorrow and focuses on a group of Vietnam veterans who return to the country to search for the remains of their squad leader and the huge stash of treasure that they also left behind. As is the case with every Spike Lee movie, the war drama also has a lot to say about both modern society and race relations, making its release both prescient and timely.

Audiences have been crying out for original content to occupy their time given the millions of people still stuck at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and based on the early reviews, it appears that Da 5 Bloods will be well worth checking out. At the time of writing, the movie currently holds an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 81 on Metacritic, which is a whole lot better than the last Netflix original that dropped on the streaming service.

Given all that’s going on in the world right now and the associated cultural conversation and controversy that inevitably comes with it, the fact that The Help recently became Netflix’s number one movie wasn’t a particularly encouraging sign. That being said, expect Da 5 Bloods to shoot towards the top of most-watched lists around the globe when it arrives tomorrow, as Lee returns with what’s said to be another incendiary piece of filmmaking.