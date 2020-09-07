2020 might not have been a great year for everyone, but it’s shaping up to be the best twelve months ever for Netflix in terms of their original output. Four of the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched movies ever have been released since March, and in-house titles Extraction, Da 5 Bloods, The Old Guard and Project Power have all drawn solid reviews and huge viewership numbers.

There’s still plenty more to come over the next few months, too, including prestige dramas like Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and David Fincher’s Mank, but the next high-profile Netflix original on the horizon looks set to launch yet another franchise as the company’s quest to expand their roster of multi-film properties continues.

Enola Holmes focuses on the younger sister of the world’s most famous detective, with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown taking her first lead role in a feature-length movie as well as acting as one of the producers, while Henry Cavill stuffs himself into the tweed as cinema’s most impossibly jacked Sherlock.

Netflix Reveals First Look Images At Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes

The literary adaptation isn’t due to land for another two weeks, but reviews are already starting to make their way online, and most of them seem to be in agreement that Enola Holmes possesses all of the ingredients to spawn a successful franchise. At the time of writing, the mystery caper holds a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 85%, with most of the praise being directed towards the leading lady’s performance.

Based on the early reactions, Enola Holmes looks to be the type of old-fashioned all ages romp that the major studios don’t really seem to be interested in making anymore, which could turn out to be very good news for Netflix.