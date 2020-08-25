The Internet’s Absolutely Loving Henry Cavill As Sherlock In Enola Holmes

The first trailer for Netflix’s Enola Holmes dropped earlier today, and while it looks like the latest in a long line of the streaming service’s perfectly acceptable and completely unspectacular mid-budget original movies, the title character has already been dislodged as the mystery thriller’s main talking point.

Despite boasting Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in her first-ever leading role in a feature-length film, the internet’s attention almost immediately shifted onto Henry Cavill, who squeezes his massive frame into a tweed ensemble as Sherlock Holmes. No stranger to spawning memes having reloaded his own arms in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and grunted his way through The Witcher while also delivering the contractually-obligated shirtless scenes, fans now can’t get enough of his take on the literary icon, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

henry cavill as sherlock holmes that’s it that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/12v5o9bRlV — andre (@nighztwing) August 25, 2020

1. Enola Holmes looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun

2. I am extremely here for Henry Cavill’s little Superman curl.

3. God bless the casting director who was like “Hear me out for a second… what if Sherlock Holmes was hot?” pic.twitter.com/SwgjZ7LE9k — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) August 25, 2020

henry cavill as sherlock holmes looks very good but also cartoonishly large in clothes designed for anemic victorian gentlemen pic.twitter.com/ecVuuKSlVr — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) August 25, 2020

Henry Cavill is a whole man. pic.twitter.com/RekSkM6bSy — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 25, 2020

henry cavill’s curls in the new enola holmes trailer: ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★ pic.twitter.com/hWiLKOaebA — henry cavill’s curls love bot (@astraIoki) August 25, 2020

Henry Cavill looks divine throughout this trailer, that's all I have to say. pic.twitter.com/wTO8wwPapE — Nirat (@NiratAnop) August 25, 2020

henry cavill aging like wine pic.twitter.com/fAe9IUljZK — diego (@nightcrcwIer) August 25, 2020

I am extremely here for Enola Holmes but also extreeeeeeeeemely here for Henry Cavill’s lil Victorian curl pic.twitter.com/xxDImz2vat — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) August 25, 2020

Still can't believe Henry Cavill is playing 3 ICONIC characters at the same time. King shit!✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/d5dyetXk4D — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) August 19, 2020

I think we can all agree that Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes pic.twitter.com/f385EBioWf — 𝑲𝒆𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑲𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒓 (@keileykaiser) August 25, 2020

With Superman, Geralt of Rivia and now Sherlock Holmes under his belt, the 37 year-old is gaining something of a reputation for playing iconic figures, and that list would have been even longer had he not been passed over in favor of Daniel Craig when it came to casting James Bond in Casino Royale, as Cavill was deemed too young and, incredibly, too fat for the role at the time.

Based on the way he’s gathering up famous faces and adding them to his filmography though, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if he ended up being Craig’s successor as 007. But with his return to the DCEU now confirmed, production on the second season of The Witcher back underway following a lengthy hiatus and Enola Holmes arriving on Netflix in a matter of weeks, Cavill’s fans won’t have to wait too long to see a lot more of him on their screens.