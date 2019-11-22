Henry Cavill Was Once Told He Was Too Fat To Play James Bond

Henry Cavill is a very large man. A tank even. Ever since he took on the role of Superman in Man of Steel, the British actor has looked like he could be playing middle linebacker in the NFL. But believe it or not, there was a time when he was told he was too chubby to play James Bond.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Cavill recalled a meeting he had about taking on the role of 007 and how it didn’t go too well, with the star saying:

“I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.”

He’s been Superman three times and an international spy twice in the past six years. They were all physically challenging roles involving many stunts. Not to mention a fight with Tom Cruise. So, it’s hard to believe a director would look at Cavill and think, “nah, he’s a bit too fat for my taste.”

Of course, in the end, Campbell and the studio decided to go with Daniel Craig. It was ultimately the right choice, too, as they were looking for a Bourne-esque take on James Bond and Cavill was just a little too pretty in those days.

But it was ultimately a sliding doors moment for the actor. Campbell’s brutal honesty was the motivating factor for Cavill and he got in better shape afterwards, which probably helped him land the role of Superman. A role he’s eager to continue playing by the way.

The crazy thing is that he’s now in the mix once again to portray James Bond. Craig has said that the upcoming film, No Time To Die, will be his last as 007 and Cavill’s still only 36. The irony though is that he might lose the part once more for being too huge. I mean, did you see those shoulders in Mission: Impossible – Fallout?