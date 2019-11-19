Henry Cavill Insists That He’s Still Playing Superman

“The cape is still in the closet – it’s mine.”

Soon-to-be Witcher star Henry Cavill has insisted he’s still attached to the role of the DCEU’s Superman despite reports and rumors to the contrary.

During an interview with Men’s Health, the former Justice League actor reflected on his DC tenure thus far. And while his track record has been defined by joyous highs (Man of Steel) and disappointing lows (Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice), Cavill isn’t about to hang up the cape anytime soon. As far as he’s concerned, he’s still the only person attached to the role at Warner Bros., and believes there is still “a lot of storytelling” left to explore.

I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see. The cape is in the closet – it’s still mine.

You’d have to cast your mind back to September of last year to pinpoint the exact moment when news broke of Cavill’s Superman departure. It was enough to send the Internet into meltdown, though it soon became apparent that the actor’s decision wasn’t final. Not only that, but it seems this entire ordeal may have something to do with The Witcher series at Netflix, which continues to be hailed as a multi-season epic… four weeks ahead of its scheduled debut.

Nevertheless, such a big commitment will naturally make it more difficult for Henry Cavill to carve out time for Man of Steel 2 – or whatever title Warner Bros. winds up choosing. But make no mistake, he’s still Superman, and has no intention of exiting the role anytime soon.