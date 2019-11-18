Zack Snyder Shares 20 New Justice League Photos In Honor Of Snyder Cut Movement

More than two years have passed since Justice League made its global debut, and rumors of the so-called Snyder Cut refuse to go away.

The speculation stems from Justice League‘s storied development, during which time Zack Snyder was forced to vacate the director’s chair in light of a family tragedy. Warner Bros. and DC Films wasted no time in hiring a replacement: two-time Avengers helmer Joss Whedon, who helped guide the film across the finish line back in 2017.

And let’s just say the reviews were not kind. This, coupled with Justice League‘s poor box office return, only fuelled the demand for The Snyder Cut, a rumored alternative version of the superhero blockbuster that recently entered the news cycle once more after lead stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) all voiced their support of the Snyder Cut.

It’s left Zack Snyder “humbled by the outpouring and support,” and the director has now shared a collection of Justice League pics in honor of the online campaign.

Zack Snyder Shares More Justice League Images In Honor Of Snyder Cut Movement 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though Justice League‘s Snyder Cut has been ridiculed as a cinematic unicorn, there is growing evidence to suggest that the alternative version does, in fact, exist – albeit as an incomplete project. Even if Warner Bros. still has a score from composer Junkie XL, there’s still the small matter of the film’s visual effects to consider, which would run up a high bill (an estimated $40M, to be precise) if the Powers That Be really decided to commit.

Nevertheless, with HBO’s streaming service on the horizon, and this renewed optimism powering the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, Justice League fans have discovered a fresh sense of hope.