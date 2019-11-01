Original Justice League Composer Says He Completed Snyder Cut Score

It seems that barely a few days go by without the almost-mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League being teased in some way or another. Zack Snyder himself hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to dropping either new information or images from his proposed vision for the movie, while fans have once again been demanding that the director’s original cut finally gets finished and released as one of the marquee titles for upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

The troubled production and subsequent speculation on whether or not the Snyder Cut will ever seen the light of day has given Justice League a second lease of life that has managed to keep the two year-old movie relevant, which is somewhat ironic considering how the superhero epic suffered from both critical and commercial disappointment in its original form.

The latest name to potentially tease the eventual release of the Snyder Cut is Junkie XL, who was originally set to score Justice League before being controversially replaced by Danny Elfman in one of the many major changes made to the production following Snyder’s departure and replacement by Joss Whedon.

Justice League Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a recent interview, the man born Tom Holkenborg certainly makes it sound as though he’d love for his work to be heard by fans at some point, saying that he finished it and it’s apparently great.

“The full score is still there. It’s a really great score, and it’s just there. It never goes away. We’ll see what happens in the future, you know?”

Junkie XL’s comments will only fuel the fire surrounding the Snyder Cut, and with the billions being spent on creating content for HBO Max, there might actually be a way for Snyder to actually cobble together his own cut of Justice League. One of the many reasons why it hasn’t been done yet is due to the potential costs, but with the new streaming platform set to deliver a lucrative new revenue stream, the fans may finally get their wish and see the movie in the way the original director intended.