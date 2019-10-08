Zack Snyder Reveals That Justice League Almost Featured Martian Manhunter

Almost two years after the movie’s release that saw it disappoint at the box office in the wake of largely negative critical reactions, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has turned into the gift that keeps on giving. It seems that barely a week goes by without a new story doing the rounds about the notoriously troubled production, whether it be people who worked on the movie admitting that it made them cry or the almost never-ending rumors surrounding the fabled ‘Snyder Cut’ that may or may not ever see the light of day.

Snyder himself has dropped tons of information about how his original vision for Justice League was going to play out, perhaps as a way to let the fans know how heavily the project was compromised, or in an effort to persuade Warner Bros. to eventually let him finish his cut of the movie. The filmmaker’s latest reveal is one of the more surprising though, as the Watchmen and 300 director took to social media to show that fan-favorite comic book character Martian Manhunter was set to appear in his version of the superhero team-up, which you can see below.

Not only that, but it turns out that Harry Lennix’s General Swanwick, who played a minor supporting role in both Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, was set to reveal himself as Martian Manhunter, with the character hiding in plain sight the whole time. Lennix didn’t even appear in Justice League at all, so maybe his scenes were left on the cutting room floor after Joss Whedon decided against including the alien superhero in his version of the movie.

Martian Manhunter is a character that fans have been hoping to see on the big screen for years, and they’ll surely be disappointed that J’onn J’onzz didn’t get the chance to make his mark on Justice League. It looks like Snyder planned on throwing everything but the kitchen sink into his proposed version of the movie though and it would be fascinating to see should the mythical ‘Snyder Cut’ of the film ever see the light of day.