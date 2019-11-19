Daniel Craig Confirms He’s Done With James Bond After No Time To Die

No Time To Die is being talked about as Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, bringing his record-breaking 14 year stretch in the role of James Bond to a close. But, then again, we thought he was done with the franchise following Spectre, so some might be wondering whether the star will change his mind again. What’s more, recent reports have suggested Craig could return in the role of director for a future film.

According to the man himself, though, neither of these are going to happen. In an interview with German site Express, Craig was asked the two big questions – is he really done as Bond? And is he planning on directing? – and gave a couple of very clear answers that don’t leave any room for misinterpretation. Bottom line: he’s definitely ready to hand his Walther PPK over to someone else and is happy to put the Bond franchise behind him.

The big mystery is, then, who’s going to be the next James Bond? Many folks have misunderstood Lashana Lynch’s role in NTTD as setting her up as the new Bond, whereas she’s actually another agent going by the 007 codename. In any case, producer Barbara Broccoli has made clear that she intends for the character to remain a man. A non-white actor being found this time, however, seems like a real possibility. Even if it probably won’t be Idris Elba.

As for Bond 25, that recently wrapped ahead of its arrival in cinemas next year. Craig’s final adventure as the super-spy will see him come up against Rami Malek’s mysterious villain Safin. Expect a more prominent role for the women of the franchise in this one, too, according to Miss Moneypenny star Naomi Harris. Fingers crossed it gives Craig a fitting swansong as well.

James Bond will return when No Time To Die hits theaters on April 8th in the US.