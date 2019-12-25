Exactly When In The Witcher You Can See Henry Cavill’s Bathtub Scenes

You’d be surprised at how excited fans were to see Geralt of Rivia in a bathtub in The Witcher series from Netflix, which served as a nod to the famous scene at the beginning of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Of course, the new show isn’t the first adaptation of the Polish novels by Andrej Sapkowski. In fact, the body of works as a whole came to prominence when CD Projekt Red’s trilogy of games, focused on Geralt of Rivia and his adventures, received universal acclaim. And despite becoming the highest-rated original series by Netflix mere days after its premiere, The Witcher owes a great deal of its success to those titles.

That’s why showrunner Lauren Hissrich and her team of writers made sure to reference certain aspects of the preceding adaptation, and you’d be baffled to hear that a particular scene from the beginning of Wild Hunt that showed Geralt in a bathtub, and quickly turned into an internet sensation, has been a request from Netflix ever since plans were announced to adapt the books.

Geralt Gears Up For Battle In New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 42

Well, you spoke and they listened! As a matter of fact, there are two instances in the first season of The Witcher where you’ll get to see the titular character in a bathtub. For those curious to know the exact timestamps, the first one arrives in Episode 4, titled “Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials,” at the 5:00 mark. The second one is in the following adventure, titled “Bottled Appetites,” and you can watch it at the 30:00 mark.

These two are the only bathtub scenes in The Witcher, but since Netflix has renewed the series for a second season already, there’ll be plenty of opportunities to incorporate other scenes of a bathtub nature into the story for thirsty fans. And if not, we can be sure that Geralt’s Witcher-ly zeal for pleasures of the flesh will in one way or another manifest itself as the show develops in the coming years.