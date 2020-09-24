Enola Holmes Director Says Sequel Talks Are Happening

Netflix’s Enola Holmes may have only arrived yesterday, but the literary adaptation has already caused quite a stir online and subscribers are getting just as much of a kick out of the movie as critics did. Warner Bros. were originally set to release it into theaters, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they sold the distribution rights to Netflix, who are now reaping the rewards.

Providing a dose of pure escapism, Enola Holmes left itself wide open for further adventures, and we had heard that a sequel was in development long before it was added to the platform’s content library. Now, in a new interview to celebrate his movie’s success, director Harry Bradbeer has confirmed that talks are indeed already underway about bringing Millie Bobby Brown’s super sleuth back to our screens, saying:

“There’s discussion. I can’t really say. It’d be crazy of me to say. I think we would love it, if it would happen. That would be amazing. Someone’s going to have the energy for it. It’d be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they’re extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period. “

Netflix seem to have spent 2020 on a mission to release original movies that will launch a franchise, which has always been a part of their long-term strategy. Sequels for Extraction and Spenser Confidential are in the works, while the creative minds behind The Old Guard and Project Power have made it pretty clear that there’s more to come from both of the respective superhero blockbusters.

Fans are already very much on board with the idea of seeing more from Enola Holmes, and with six books in the series to adapt, there’s plenty of material left to mine as Sherlock’s little sister looks to escape from her brother’s shadow and establish herself as the most prominent detective in the family. And no doubt Netflix will be keen to ensure that it happens sooner rather than later given the rapid success of the first installment.